'She must be fired': Mzansi responds as Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams scores a criminal record
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams should be fired or fall on her sword, say many South Africans.
The communications, telecommunications and postal services minister violated the rules of the lockdown by visiting ANC NEC member and former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana at his private residence two weeks ago.
On Tuesday, she was charged with contravention of regulation 11B of the Disaster Management Act and was served with a summons to appear in the Pretoria district court next month.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said the investigation revealed that Ndabeni-Abrahams was not at Manana's residence to pick up essential items, as previously stated by Manana in a statement.
DA shadow communications minister Phumzile Van Damme welcomed the admission of guilt fine, but maintained the party's view that the minister should have been fired.
“We are still of the opinion that President Cyril Ramaphosa's sanction of two months' special leave with one month unpaid is not enough. The law applies to all equally and we trust that this will be the beginning of holding politicians to account for criminal acts, even after the lockdown has been lifted,” she wrote in a statement.
The EFF, having opened a case against Ndabeni-Abrahams at the Douglasdale police station in Sandton two weeks ago, said it was satisfied with the outcome.
On social media, many are concerned that Ndabeni-Abrahams will continue to serve in President Ramaphosa's cabinet with a criminal record. Here's a glimpse at the some of the views:
So Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is now a criminal?— Tumelo New Africa (@DjNewAfrica) April 22, 2020
We've got a whole criminal in our cabinet? 😲😲😲😲
What nonsense is this? Why isn't she fired?
Why minister Stella Ndabeni Abrahams never arrested and charged a R1500.00 like other SA citizens? Why is she charged a R1000.00 different from other SA citizens?— Morai Tsolo (@26d047c4e95448e) April 22, 2020
To be honest R 1000 fine is nothing for Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams pic.twitter.com/5kxgCnAuuH— Inenekazi🤗 (@Inenekazi_) April 22, 2020
So what is the latest on Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams? Has she been arrested yet? Charged yet? Meanwhile, police continue arresting and charging ordinary citizens who flout lockdown regulations .... #coronavirus— Martin Slabbert (@martinslabbert) April 20, 2020
Taxis impounded for breaking lockdown regulations are fined at least R3000. Reportedly Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams paid R1000 fine for admission of guilt in contravening the same regulations. It would really be nice to know the difference, where are we missing it?— SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) April 22, 2020
Stella Ndabeni Abrahams has a criminal record,let her be fired.— cabonena alfred (@alfred_cabonena) April 22, 2020
I am not a politician, but it's so painful to see how people can be treated unequal during this lockdown period.— Apostle Cleopas Israel (@ApstCleopas) April 16, 2020
A young man in Alexander was dragged out off his house and bittern to death whilst Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams she's busy walking in the streets freely. God is watching!
So, if rakgadi Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has a criminal record, when does her position get advertised?— Theodorah Manjo †♡ (@MissManjo) April 22, 2020
I have all my docs certified with a big envelope, ready to be sent.
Ndiready to serve my people. pic.twitter.com/yOz0HupkJs