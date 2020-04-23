'She must be fired': Mzansi responds as Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams scores a criminal record

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams should be fired or fall on her sword, say many South Africans.

The communications, telecommunications and postal services minister violated the rules of the lockdown by visiting ANC NEC member and former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana at his private residence two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, she was charged with contravention of regulation 11B of the Disaster Management Act and was served with a summons to appear in the Pretoria district court next month.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said the investigation revealed that Ndabeni-Abrahams was not at Manana's residence to pick up essential items, as previously stated by Manana in a statement.