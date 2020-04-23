South Africa

'She must be fired': Mzansi responds as Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams scores a criminal record

23 April 2020 - 09:53 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was put on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the publication of a picture that showed her visiting a friend during the national lockdown.
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was put on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the publication of a picture that showed her visiting a friend during the national lockdown.
Image: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams should be fired or fall on her sword, say many South Africans. 

The communications, telecommunications and postal services minister violated the rules of the lockdown by visiting ANC NEC member and former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana at his private residence two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, she was charged with contravention of regulation 11B of the Disaster Management Act and was served with a summons to appear in the Pretoria district court next month.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said the investigation revealed that Ndabeni-Abrahams was not at Manana's residence to pick up essential items, as previously stated by Manana in a statement.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1,000 & gets a criminal record for lockdown lunch

Minister of communications, telecommunications & postal services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams paid an admission of guilt fine of R1,000 on Tuesday.
Politics
1 day ago

DA shadow communications minister Phumzile Van Damme welcomed the admission of guilt fine, but maintained the party's view that the minister should have been fired.

“We are still of the opinion that President Cyril Ramaphosa's sanction of two months' special leave with one month unpaid is not enough. The law applies to all equally and we trust that this will be the beginning of holding politicians to account for criminal acts, even after the lockdown has been lifted,” she wrote in a statement.

The EFF, having opened a case against Ndabeni-Abrahams at the Douglasdale police station in Sandton two weeks ago, said it was satisfied with the outcome.

On social media, many are concerned that Ndabeni-Abrahams will continue to serve in President Ramaphosa's cabinet with a criminal record. Here's a glimpse at the some of the views: 

READ MORE:

'Sorry comes from the heart not a script': Twitter weighs in on Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ apology

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to the apology
News
2 weeks ago

ANC official resigns over drunk driving scandal — and remains behind bars

Chris Hani region treasurer Madoda Papiyana, who doubles as the district council's chief whip, resigned on Saturday afternoon - hours after he was ...
News
2 days ago

'None of our business' how soldiers behave enforcing lockdown: ANC MP

ANC MPs have come out in support of soldiers amid allegations that they have been abusive towards civilians while enforcing the lockdown
Politics
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Gauteng's virus hotspots are Alex, Sandton, Houghton, Orange Grove and Wynberg South Africa
  3. Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply South Africa
  4. Thursday is D-Day for SA's plans to ease lockdown South Africa
  5. IN FULL | President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on R500bn rescue package and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
X