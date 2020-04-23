Show goes on as Cape Town actors record books, plays and set-works

Matric pupils will be able listen to the isiXhosa set-work Buzani Kubawo, co-ordinated and directed by Faniswa Yisa and featuring 14 actors.

Classic plays such as Harold Pinter’s Landscape and Herman Charles Bosman’s Street Woman will be performed by Jennifer Steyn and Nicky Rebelo.

All told, 40 artists have contributed, and by offering the recordings to radio stations as free content, they hope to reach a wider audience and bridge the gap for communities who do not have access to the internet.

Baxter CEO and artistic director Lara Foot said she was concerned about artists losing their incomes during the lockdown and pupils without internet.

“I wanted to find a way for The Baxter to bridge the gap and create a platform that would contribute to a solution for both these challenges,” she said.

“I’m not a fan of live-streaming because I believe that theatre doesn’t exist without the special connection between actor and audience. To distil theatre through a screen is what I call anti-theatre.