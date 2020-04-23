Spur confirms longer closure and Mzansi is 'heartbroken'

Spur has confirmed that it will not immediately reopen its doors to the public post lockdown.

The Spur Group spokesperson Moshe Alpleni confirmed to TimesLIVE that the steakhouse restaurant chain will not operate as long as alcohol restrictions and a ban on large gatherings are still in place.

The restaurant announced last month that it was temporarily closing its doors to play its part in flattening the Covid-19 curve after government called for restaurants, bars and coffee shops to close during the nationwide lockdown and banned home fast food deliveries and takeaways.