South Africa

Spur confirms longer closure and Mzansi is 'heartbroken'

23 April 2020 - 09:52 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Spur will not operate as long as alcohol restrictions and a ban on large gatherings are in place.
Spur will not operate as long as alcohol restrictions and a ban on large gatherings are in place.
Image: File picture/ Masi Losi

Spur has confirmed that it will not immediately reopen its doors to the public post lockdown.

The Spur Group spokesperson Moshe Alpleni confirmed to TimesLIVE that the steakhouse restaurant chain will not operate as long as alcohol restrictions and a ban on large gatherings are still in place.

The restaurant announced last month that it was temporarily closing its doors to play its part in flattening the Covid-19 curve after government called for restaurants, bars and coffee shops to close during the nationwide lockdown and banned home fast food deliveries and takeaways.

As it stands, the nationwide lockdown is set to end at the end of the month.

On Wednesday, Spur's COO Mark Farrelly told Cape Talk that the group was facing an extremely challenging time due to the pandemic and lockdown.

Farrelly said the Spur franchisees lost “tens of thousands of rand” after closing 600 restaurants across the county that were served by 30 000 staff members.

He also said their Italian suppliers of flour were suffering.

“You often find that one person working then supports a whole lot of other people, particularly in the poor communities ... so you can actually say there are tens of thousands more who are dependent on income coming from our group,” said Farrelly.

Farrelly did not indicate when the Spur Group, which includes Panarottis, RocoMamas and Spur, planned to reopen.

A taste for life in spite of Covid

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown is now threatening the livelihood of Keith Fourie and his Silver Cloud Spur
Business
4 days ago

On social media, fans and lovers of the restaurant's famous steak aired their grievances.

Here is a snapshot of what they had to say.

A taste for life in spite of Covid

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown is now threatening the livelihood of Keith Fourie and his Silver Cloud Spur
Business
4 days ago

South Africans are forking out R150 for meat-free burgers that 'bleed' like beef

Pricey lab-grown meat proves a hit, but it has its critics too
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Spur 'won't entertain' New York Times 'white boycott' claims

Spur says that it refuses to "entertain" claims that white South Africans continue boycott the restaurant chain after a 'racist row' between two ...
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Gauteng's virus hotspots are Alex, Sandton, Houghton, Orange Grove and Wynberg South Africa
  3. Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply South Africa
  4. Thursday is D-Day for SA's plans to ease lockdown South Africa
  5. IN FULL | President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on R500bn rescue package and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
X