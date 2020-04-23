Spur confirms longer closure and Mzansi is 'heartbroken'
Spur has confirmed that it will not immediately reopen its doors to the public post lockdown.
The Spur Group spokesperson Moshe Alpleni confirmed to TimesLIVE that the steakhouse restaurant chain will not operate as long as alcohol restrictions and a ban on large gatherings are still in place.
The restaurant announced last month that it was temporarily closing its doors to play its part in flattening the Covid-19 curve after government called for restaurants, bars and coffee shops to close during the nationwide lockdown and banned home fast food deliveries and takeaways.
As it stands, the nationwide lockdown is set to end at the end of the month.
On Wednesday, Spur's COO Mark Farrelly told Cape Talk that the group was facing an extremely challenging time due to the pandemic and lockdown.
Farrelly said the Spur franchisees lost “tens of thousands of rand” after closing 600 restaurants across the county that were served by 30 000 staff members.
He also said their Italian suppliers of flour were suffering.
“You often find that one person working then supports a whole lot of other people, particularly in the poor communities ... so you can actually say there are tens of thousands more who are dependent on income coming from our group,” said Farrelly.
Farrelly did not indicate when the Spur Group, which includes Panarottis, RocoMamas and Spur, planned to reopen.
On social media, fans and lovers of the restaurant's famous steak aired their grievances.
Here is a snapshot of what they had to say.
I was honestly looking forward to Spur’s basted chicken wings with the blue cheese dip after lockdown, only to read that they won’t be reopening when lockdown ends 😭— Lauren Paulsen (@LaurenLosper) April 22, 2020
Spur isn't opening after lockdown?? Wtf this isn't good, especially with the unemployment rate in this country. Also where tf am I gonna get a good plate of Nachos 😭😭— nina 🐇 (@cnvsbams) April 22, 2020
Since Spur in South Africa is not reopening after lockdown, I will be selling LIMITED original Spur memorabilia wetwipes. R50 a wipey. DM for details 😗 https://t.co/KCnw6mN37b— Jodie ♡ (@Jodie_vS) April 22, 2020
Will spur really not reopen after lockdown ?😭😭😭😭😭😭 no more legendary Ribs and buffalo wings??😭😭💔💔💔💔💔— Nozla💛 (@Nozla_) April 22, 2020
Like all Spur restaurants in South Africa are not opening after this lockdown? 💔 Please help me understand— KayGeO 🌈 (@Kaygee_Ooooh) April 22, 2020
@SpurRestaurant I have been craving the Spur Ribs & wing combo (oh gosh & those delicious onion rings😋) so badly for the past couple of days 😭😤. May you please grant a post-lockdown voucher for my pain & suffering?— Nosizwe Masetle (@ArubaZee) April 22, 2020
The restrictions restaurants faced prior to lockdown were devastating. Restricting the amount of people, restricting alcohol sales, police raids. I 100% agree with spur here: lockdown was a relief for restaurants because it's impossible to run a place with the restrictions.— Miklós Szecsei (@Mikit0707) April 22, 2020
In fact right now for the people who works for Spur Restaurants the job is no more, "the Spur Restaurants will not be opening when the hard lockdown ends for fear of catastrophic losses".🤔😭— Lil Jeff (@MatomeMothibi) April 22, 2020
Hai it's tough to be a black child. pic.twitter.com/0YEGqnuvYB
For the past 15yrs aslong as i can still remember I've spend my birthdays at spur and its been the most awesome birthdays ever.i hope in August this lock down will be over. https://t.co/BmiB9CQRm3— Orapeletswe ❤Leo (@Bongink41362090) April 22, 2020