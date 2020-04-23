South Africa

Suspected robbers jump off 33m cliff into Umlazi River, killing one

23 April 2020 - 09:01 By Iavan Pijoos
Two men who allegedly robbed people in the Chatsworth area were chased by the community towards the Umlazi River.
Two men who allegedly robbed people in the Chatsworth area were chased by the community towards the Umlazi River.
Image: Saps

Two suspected robbers jumped off a 33m cliff after being chased by community members in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

Members of the Saps, metro police and Durban K9 search and rescue units, as well as Life Response 247 paramedics, responded to the incident in Welbedacht West on Wednesday morning.

Reports were received that two men who allegedly robbed people in the area were chased by the community towards the Umlazi River.

Saps said in a statement that both men jumped off a 33m cliff. One of the men landed on a rock next to the river and died on impact.

The second suspect landed in the river. He managed to cross the river and pull himself out of the water before collapsing.

Police medics and EMS treated the suspect before hauling him up the rocky embankment.

He was transported to hospital in a critical condition under police guard.

READ MORE:

Two intruders kill KZN man as injured wife escapes with 20-month-old baby

Tongaat police are investigating a case of murder after a 38-year-old man was killed in an apparent robbery at his home on Wednesday
News
22 hours ago

'School robbers' caught red-handed as community pounces

Angry residents in Orlando in Soweto, Johannesburg, apprehended a pair of thugs who had attempted to break in to steal learning material at Ditawana ...
News
3 days ago

'These people are robbers, finish en klaar': day of looting, violence, death across the Cape

A 25-year-old man was shot dead, allegedly by police, as widespread looting and sporadic violence flared in poor communities across the Western Cape ...
News
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  2. Gauteng's virus hotspots are Alex, Sandton, Houghton, Orange Grove and Wynberg South Africa
  3. Say cheerio to home-brewed beer as manufacturer cuts yeast supply South Africa
  4. Thursday is D-Day for SA's plans to ease lockdown South Africa
  5. IN FULL | President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on R500bn rescue package and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
X