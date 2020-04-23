South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa to address the nation on how lockdown will be lifted

23 April 2020 - 20:30 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to address the nation at 20:30 on how the lockdown will be lifted.

Cyril Ramaphosa has 'very productive call' with Donald Trump

President Cyril Ramaphosa held what was described as a “very productive call” with US President Donald Trump on Thursday despite SA’s criticism of ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Grant payments up as Ramaphosa announces R500bn to deal with coronavirus in SA

R500bn will be spent to support South Africans dealing with the consequences of the coronavirus.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa announces R500bn to assist Covid-19 fight: Here’s where the money will go

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that the government will make an additional R500bn available to assist in the fight against Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

