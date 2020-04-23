WATCH | Youth lead in Prince Albert's lockdown

Briesies announced that he needed volunteers to help and by Monday March 23, he had the first team of 12 ready to work. The youngest volunteer is 15 years old.

On that first day, they had only 5kg of mielie meal, one jar of peanut butter and two packets of sugar, but donations soon flowed in — locally and from as far away as Belgium.

Now about 500 children come to the POP Centre to wash their hands, sing and collect hot food — served twice a day from Monday to Friday, and breakfast on Saturdays.

By Tuesday this week, more than 7,500 meals had been served at the POP Centre, along with extra meals delivered to vulnerable older and disabled people.

Briesies, also a popular local rapper known as Gellyblik on stage, manages the project.

“I do the shopping, see the volunteers get permits to come to the centre, do the stock control, check the hygiene and talk to the police,” he told TimesLIVE.

“A lot of skills are being developed. I’m a video editor and a sound editor and I’m sharing those skills.”

Petra Brits, who runs All Times Meals Soup Kitchen with Pact’s support, heads up the kitchen.