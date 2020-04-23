'When is Daddy coming back?' asks five-year-old daughter of slain Sandton cop

“Where is my father? When is he coming back?” asks the young daughter of Const Percy Ramalepe at their family home in Mphakani, Limpopo.

“To answer such a question is not easy. One has to digest how to make a five–year-old understand that her father is no more,” Ramalepe’s father Charsco told TimesLIVE on Thursday morning.

Ramalepe, 33, was shot dead while responding to a domestic violence case in Sandton this month.

The complainant’s husband allowed the officers to enter the home. Once inside, the suspect produced a shotgun and shot Percy - apparently without warning.

“It is most disturbing. How can a normal person shoot a police officer?” said Charsco.

“Was shooting the only solution? Such a person does not respect the law, the police and certainly does not respect people.”