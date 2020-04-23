Zandspruit man charged for 'walking around' in army jacket
A man who casually walked around in a defence force jacket in Zandspruit, Johannesburg, has been arrested.
Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the man was arrested during a Covid-19 operation in the township on Wednesday.
“He walked past law enforcement dressed in a SANDF jacket. When questioned, he told officers it was given to him.”
The man was detained at Honeydew police station.
In a sting operation on Wednesday, a 41-year-old man was arrested in Diepkloof, Soweto, after being found allegedly printing fraudulent Covid-19 essential-services permits and vehicle-licensing documents.
Department of community safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said the man had advertised his “fraudulent activities” at his house's gate.
Morwane said the man was detained at the Diepkloof police station and is expected to appear in the Orlando magistrate’s court on fraud charges and for breaking lockdown regulations.
"We commend our law enforcement agencies for the swift arrest of this fraudster who is robbing our people of their hard-earned money in exchange for fraudulent documents.
“The department appeals to people to refrain from using these fraudulent documents to circumvent movement limitations imposed by the lockdown regulations.”