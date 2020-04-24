A Cape Town businessman who corrupted former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer by doling out “loans” has failed in his bid to stay out of jail.

A full bench of the high court in Cape Town this week thwarted Mohamed Saleem Dawjee’s bid for freedom . He appealed his 47-year sentence, which is an effective six-year prison term, on the basis that the court “misdirected itself”.

Judge Rosheni Allie jailed Dawjee, Lamoer and former police brigadiers Darius van der Ross, a former Bellville cluster commander, and Colin Govender, a former Cape Town police station commander, for corruption.

Lamoer was jailed for eight years‚ two of which were suspended‚ after admitting to accepting “loans” from Dawjee‚ who also paid for the former commissioner’s clothing and holidays.