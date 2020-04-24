South Africa

Child rapist Bob Hewitt out on parole after three-and-a-half years in jail

24 April 2020 - 17:56 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Former tennis coach and convicted rapist Bob Hewitt is back home. File photo.
Former tennis coach and convicted rapist Bob Hewitt is back home. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Alon Skuy

Former tennis coach and convicted child rapist Bob Hewitt is home with his family after being released on parole.

“We can confirm the parole placement, and the parolee is now home,” said correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

He said Hewitt was released on Friday.

Hewitt, 80, was convicted in March 2015 of raping two teenage tennis players and sexually assaulting a third in the 1980s and 1990s, while he was their coach.

He was sentenced to six years in prison in May 2015 but was jailed only in September 2016 after an unsuccessful Constitutional Court appeal, reported HeraldLIVE.

He was release on parole after serving three-and-a-half years of his sentence.

The parole board found him eligible for parole as he had a solid support system at home.

MORE

Convicted child rapist Bob Hewitt to be released on parole

Former tennis icon and convicted child rapist Bob Hewitt has been granted parole.
News
1 month ago

Another parole hearing for child rapist and disgraced tennis champ Bob Hewitt

A parole hearing date has been set for child rapist Bob Hewitt
News
1 month ago

Bob Hewitt to stay in jail after review board overturns parole order

A high-level review panel chaired by Judge Siraj Desai has overturned the decision by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board, three weeks ago, ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. SA moves to level 4 lockdown from May 1, this is what life will look like South Africa
  2. Criminal case opened against Durban woman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  3. Gauteng's virus hotspots are Alex, Sandton, Houghton, Orange Grove and Wynberg South Africa
  4. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  5. Policyholders left high and dry after paying premiums for years Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X