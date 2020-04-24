Clicks temporarily shuts store after staffer tests positive for virus in Ceres
Clicks has temporarily closed a store in Ceres in the Western Cape after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
Sedick Arendse, chief store operations officer, confirmed the closure on Thursday.
“One of our staff members was sent home this week with flu-like symptoms and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and is in self-isolation for 14 days.
“Measures have been put in place to assist the staff member, and we thank everyone for their understanding and support,” said Arendse.
All staff members who worked closely with the employee are being tested and monitored for symptoms. Those who were in close contact would self-isolate pending test results.
Arendse said stringent preventive measures were being taken to ensure the safety of customers and staff.
“A professional decontamination service has been brought in to deep-clean the store, which will reopen with a different staff team on April 25,” he said.