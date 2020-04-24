Court to rule on whether Muslims can pray under lockdown rules

The Pretoria high court is expected to rule next week on whether mosques should be opened for prayer “under limitations” during the lockdown.

Muhammed Bin Hassim Mohomed, Anas Mohammed Chotia and the As-Saadiqeen Islamic Centre are challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa to relax lockdown regulations so that they can be opened for daily prayers.

The matter reconvened on Thursday when advocate Feroz Boda argued that the country was not in a state of emergency and the regulations were subject to ordinary constitutional scrutiny.

“We are not in a state of emergency - in the state of emergency, the state has a right to take away certain rights, but we are not in the state of emergency. We are in a state of disaster. The National Disaster Act and the regulations by the ministers are subject to ordinary constitutional scrutiny.”

They are calling for mosques to be opened “under limitation” for Ramadan.