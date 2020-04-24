Covid-19: Cigarette industry drops legal challenge as smokes set to return to shelves

While counting its losses, SA's cigarette industry on Friday welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that legal sales will be permitted during the next phase of the lockdown period beginning May 1.

“This, together with the tax relief extended to cigarette manufacturers and other industries announced by [finance] minister Tito Mboweni [on Thursday], are steps in the right direction by government in mitigating the damaging effects of the lockdown period,” said Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.

“We as an organisation are now of the view that there is no longer a need to proceed with the legal steps we had initiated against government.”

The tobacco ban was implemented on March 27 after trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said tobacco products were not essential goods. Health minister Zweli Mkhize has also said smoking and drinking alcohol hindered attempts to contain the coronavirus.