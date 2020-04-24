South Africa

Covid-19: Cigarette industry drops legal challenge as smokes set to return to shelves

24 April 2020 - 09:05 By TimesLIVE
The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association says it is withdrawing its legal challenge to the government after the announcement that the ban on the sale of tobacco products will be lifted from May 1.
The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association says it is withdrawing its legal challenge to the government after the announcement that the ban on the sale of tobacco products will be lifted from May 1.
Image: 123rf.com/marcbruxelle

While counting its losses, SA's cigarette industry on Friday welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that legal sales will be permitted during the next phase of the lockdown period beginning May 1.

“This, together with the tax relief extended to cigarette manufacturers and other industries announced by [finance] minister Tito Mboweni [on Thursday], are steps in the right direction by government in mitigating the damaging effects of the lockdown period,” said Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.

“We as an organisation are now of the view that there is no longer a need to proceed with the legal steps we had initiated against government.”

The tobacco ban was implemented on March 27 after trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said tobacco products were not essential goods. Health minister Zweli Mkhize has also said smoking and drinking alcohol hindered attempts to contain the coronavirus.

Fita mounted a legal challenge on the basis of the prohibition and began lobbying government, asking Ramaphosa and his ministers to explain how the ban of their product limited or delayed the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

It is estimated that the ban on the sale of tobacco products cost SA almost R500m in cigarette excise duties in the first two weeks of lockdown.

Mnguni said the government's steps this week were in line with what Fita had proposed to government throughout the lockdown period in its engagement with them.

“Despite taking legal steps to have the ban on cigarette sales uplifted, we and our legal team had always extended an invitation to government to engage Fita.

“We will continue to engage with government to obtain clarity on what the implications of the next phase in government’s efforts at combating the virus mean for our industry along the entire value chain,” said Mnguni.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Cigarette sales, outdoor exercise to be eased from May 1, but booze ban stays

Cigarette sales will be permitted when the lockdown is partially eased from May 1.
Politics
13 hours ago

Tobacco association takes legal route to get cigarettes available in lockdown

Government is facing the threat of another court case over lockdown laws.
News
6 days ago

Shopkeeper arrested for selling cigarettes after cyclist blows his cover

A cyclist caught with three boxes of cigarettes on Monday led police to his cigarette "dealer" on Monday.
News
3 days ago

SA moves to level 4 lockdown from May 1, this is what life will look like

Level 4 allows some activity to resume: this is what life will look like.
News
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA moves to level 4 lockdown from May 1, this is what life will look like South Africa
  2. Criminal case opened against Durban woman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  3. Gauteng's virus hotspots are Alex, Sandton, Houghton, Orange Grove and Wynberg South Africa
  4. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  5. Policyholders left high and dry after paying premiums for years Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X