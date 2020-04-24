Covid-19 infections rise to 4,220 across SA

The Western Cape claimed the bulk of the 267 new positive infections — accounting for 143 of them.

The Eastern Cape recorded 63 cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 34.

Gauteng, previously the epicentre of the virus, was fourth on the list, reporting 28 new infections since the ministry released figures on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Northern Cape, Limpopo, Free State and Mpumalanga had recorded no new infections but the situation changed for most of these provinces on Friday.

Mpumalanga had one case, the Free State five and Limpopo two.

The Northern Cape and the North West had no new infections.

Screening and testing for the virus has been significantly ramped up, increasing the number of positive cases identified.