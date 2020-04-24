South Africa

Covid-19 infections rise to 4,220 across SA

24 April 2020 - 20:56 By Naledi Shange
Covid-19 has claimed a total of 79 lives in SA.
Image: Pixabay/Engin Akyurt

On Friday, the health ministry announced 267 new positive Covid-19 cases. This brought the total number of infections to 4,220 across the country.

Four more fatalities were recorded bringing the death toll to 79.

Two deaths were reported in the Western Cape while the other two occurred in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Western Cape claimed the bulk of the 267 new positive infections — accounting for 143 of them.

The Eastern Cape recorded 63 cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 34.

Gauteng, previously the epicentre of the virus, was fourth on the list, reporting 28 new infections since the ministry released figures on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Northern Cape, Limpopo, Free State and Mpumalanga had recorded no new infections but the situation changed for most of these provinces on Friday.

Mpumalanga had one case, the Free State five and Limpopo two.

The Northern Cape and the North West had no new infections.

Screening and testing for the virus has been significantly ramped up, increasing the number of positive cases identified.

