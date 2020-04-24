South Africa

Covid-19: Plant shutdown for decontamination at SA pharmaceutical giant

24 April 2020 - 08:55 By TimesLIVE
The Adcock Ingram facility is being sanitised after one confirmed case of Covid-19. File image.
Image: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON.

Fifty employees are undergoing testing after a colleague contracted Covid-19 at an Adcock Ingram factory.

The pharmaceutical company said in a statement that the employee who tested positive works at a Critical Care manufacturing facility and is now self-quarantined while contacts are traced.

“The infected employee displayed minor symptoms of the virus on Tuesday [April 21] and reported to the on-site clinic,” the company said. “In accordance with protocol, the employee was referred to a private pathology laboratory for testing and was self-quarantined at home.

“The company received information [on Thursday] that the employee has tested positive for the virus. The employee remains in self-quarantine and will only return to work once cleared by a health care professional. We are assessing the employee’s home environment and will move the employee to a separate quarantine location if necessary.”

The section of the factory in which the employee worked has been shut down and all primary contacts in the work environment have been tested in accordance with the protocols.

All employees in the section of the factory in which the employee worked, and other contacts, if any, have been or will be self-quarantined.

Deliveries from Critical Care have been suspended, and only emergency deliveries are taking place.

The entire plant was at a complete standstill on Thursday evening while a deep clean was conducted. It is set to reopen on Tuesday.

“We continue to monitor the situation carefully to ensure that the infection is contained,” said Colin Sheen, MD: Critical Care.

“We assure the public and medical practitioners that products manufactured at, and distributed from, the Aeroton plant are safe for use,” he said.

“There is no risk of products being contaminated with the coronavirus, due to the long mandatory quarantine period products are subjected to while quality control procedures are conducted on manufactured batches.”

