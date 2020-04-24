Covid-19: Plant shutdown for decontamination at SA pharmaceutical giant

The section of the factory in which the employee worked has been shut down and all primary contacts in the work environment have been tested in accordance with the protocols.

All employees in the section of the factory in which the employee worked, and other contacts, if any, have been or will be self-quarantined.

Deliveries from Critical Care have been suspended, and only emergency deliveries are taking place.

The entire plant was at a complete standstill on Thursday evening while a deep clean was conducted. It is set to reopen on Tuesday.

“We continue to monitor the situation carefully to ensure that the infection is contained,” said Colin Sheen, MD: Critical Care.

“We assure the public and medical practitioners that products manufactured at, and distributed from, the Aeroton plant are safe for use,” he said.

“There is no risk of products being contaminated with the coronavirus, due to the long mandatory quarantine period products are subjected to while quality control procedures are conducted on manufactured batches.”