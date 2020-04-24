Dlamini-Zuma faces challenge over threat to lock up infected people

Court action is looming over government’s threat to “lock up” people who do not co-operate with with Covid-19 screening and testing.

The Legal Resources Centre, acting on behalf of the Poor Flat Dwellers Movement, has placed government on terms to immediately clarify comments by politicians that people will be detained for “lengthy periods” should they buck the law.

The centre, in a written demand to co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, said not only was this unconstitutional, but it was also unlawful in terms of the present disaster regulations.

The lawyers point specifically to regulation 4 (1), which states that no person who has been confirmed as a clinical case or as a laboratory confirmed case as having contracted the virus, or who is suspected of having it, or who has been in contact with someone who has it, may refuse to consent to a medical examination including, but not limited to taking any bodily sample, or to be admitted to a health establishment, quarantine or isolation site.