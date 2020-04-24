Families living in tents for years to be moved for fear of Covid-19

More than 60 families living in tents at Honeydew, west of Johannesburg, are due to be moved into temporary shelters, partly due to fears of people in the densely populated area being at risk of contracting Covid-19.

Mayoral committee member for housing in the City of Johannesburg Mlungisi Mabaso told TimesLIVE that temporary structures were being built for the 64 families living at plot 323 in Ruimsig, west of Johannesburg.

They will be among hundreds moved to temporary structures, with some staying in containers for almost four years now.

“This is in response to the pronouncement made by the national human settlements in response to the Covid-19 outbreak,” Mabaso said.

Mabaso could not say how long the temporary arrangement would last. He said the city council had already approved a draft development plan for housing and this group would be among the beneficiaries.

“At this moment, we are waiting for the provincial government to approve and fund the project,” he said.