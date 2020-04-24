From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that the government had adopted a phased approach to lifting the hard lockdown and easing its rules which were implemented in March.

This will allow some businesses to operate and prevent the collapse of the economy and job losses.

Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of adhering to the health and safety measures, which include wearing masks and maintaining high levels of hygiene.

Here are five things you will NOT be allowed to do:

Travel ban stands

Borders will remain closed, travelling between provinces is still not allowed, unless it's for funerals and transportation of goods. International travel is open only to South Africans and foreigners who require repatriation.

Public transport can still operate, but with restrictions.

“Public transport will continue to operate with limitations on the number of passengers and stringent hygiene requirements.”