Gauteng has 1,252 Covid-19 cases, 843 recoveries and eight deaths
Gauteng on Thursday had 1,252 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 843 recoveries and eight deaths.
The number of active cases in the province is 391.
According to the Gauteng health department update, Johannesburg has 748 cases, Ekurhuleni has 268, while Tshwane is on 127. Sedibeng is on 13 and the West Rand on 42. About 54 patients are unallocated.
“Out of a total of 7,599 contacts traced, 3,492 people have completed the 14 days monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated.
“There are 58 people hospitalised in both public and private facilities,” said Kwara Kenana, health MEC spokesperson.
The unallocated cases in the district breakdown refer to confirmed cases in Gauteng that are yet to be allocated to one of the five districts in the province.
“Allocating Gauteng cases to respective districts is ongoing. After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute of Communicable Disease (NICD), we are able to make corrections where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district,” Kekana said.