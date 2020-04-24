'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called Cyril Ramaphosa an ape

The KwaZulu-Natal woman who referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa as an “ape trying to act like a first-world president” has apologised and said the incident was “blown out of proportion”.

The woman, from the upper Highway region west of Durban, briefly spoke to TimesLIVE on Friday.

“It was blown out of proportion and I apologise profusely, but I cannot talk to you right now,” said the woman, whose identity is known to TimesLIVE.

Her apology may be too little too late as she now faces a charge of crimen injuria, which is defined as an act of “unlawfully, intentionally and seriously impairing the dignity of another”.