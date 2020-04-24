IN PICTURES | 'We are humans too' - heartbroken troops dig into own pockets to help the poor

Witnessing heartbreaking poverty and asking your own children to sacrifice hugs, birthday presents and mom time: that's what a soldier on patrol in Gauteng is coping with.

Capt Lwazi Malgas said her job in the military requires her to educate and instruct citizens to heed the call to stay at home to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and it is emotionally taxing.

She was part of a deployment to Soweto this week, where another officer was seen giving R50 to a Dobsonville man who was scratching through rubbish containing rotten vegetables to find something to eat.

“We are humans too,” the officer said.

Malgas said they are being exposed to situations that leave them “heartbroken”.

“Some of us did not grow up in rich homes. We know what it’s like to be poor. Patrolling in some of these streets takes us back and reminds us of our difficult upbringing,” she told TimesLIVE.