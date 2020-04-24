KZN MEC's Facebook account hacked in money scam

A Facebook account belonging to the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has been hacked and is allegedly being used to solicit money in exchange for municipal jobs.

In a statement issued on Friday, Khoza's office said the account had been compromised on Thursday evening, and the hacker was asking people for money and promising them municipal jobs.

“I find the actions of the hackers reprehensible. Their only aim is to cause harm to my reputation. I will not go around promising people jobs in the municipality, asking for their details to be inboxed and sent to a WhatsApp number,” said Khoza.

The MEC said that two additional social media accounts had been opened using her credentials.

“I have requested IT specialists to investigate the incident and further strengthen cyber security for my social media and all digital accounts to avoid a recurrence of this crime,” said Khoza.

“We urge anyone who has been deliberately misled to disregard the scam and report its purveyors to the law enforcement agencies,” she said.