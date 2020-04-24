Mask off! 10 of the best reactions to Cyril Ramaphosa's mask mishap

This happened on Thursday as he was leaving the podium from the Union Buildings, where he was addressing the nation on the status of the nationwide lockdown and pleaded with South Africans to wear face masks when leaving home to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa also announced that the country would move from level 5 lockdown, which it is currently under, to level 4 from May 1.

However, Ramaphosa's demonstration of how to wear a mask did not go as planned and that saw him topping the trends list on social media.

Within minutes, reactions and memes started rolling in, proving once again that South Africans' sense of humour in reacting to adverse conditions remains unmatched.

Here is a snapshot of the best 10 reactions: