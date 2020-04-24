South Africa

Mask off! 10 of the best reactions to Cyril Ramaphosa's mask mishap

Here is a snapshot of the best 10 reactions

24 April 2020 - 10:07 By Unathi Nkanjeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa had social media chuckling when he fumbled with his face mask after giving a televised speech on April 23 2020.
President Cyril Ramaphosa had social media chuckling when he fumbled with his face mask after giving a televised speech on April 23 2020.
Image: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

South Africans were left in stitches by President Cyril Ramaphosa's struggle to put on a cloth mask, which saw him hooking it over his eyes instead of his mouth.

This happened on Thursday as he was leaving the podium from the Union Buildings, where he was addressing the nation on the status of the nationwide lockdown and pleaded with South Africans to wear face masks when leaving home to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa also announced that the country would move from level 5 lockdown, which it is currently under, to level 4 from May 1.

However, Ramaphosa's demonstration of how to wear a mask did not go as planned and that saw him topping the trends list on social media.

Within minutes, reactions and memes started rolling in, proving once again that South Africans' sense of humour in reacting to adverse conditions remains unmatched.

Here is a snapshot of the best 10 reactions:

MORE

WATCH | President Ramaphosa announces phased reopening of SA economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday night that the country would implement an easing of the Covid-19 national lockdown from the beginning ...
Politics
4 hours ago

In Memes | Mzansi has zero chill when it comes to that Ramaphosa mask fumble

Ramaphosa was never ready for the mask battle.
News
12 hours ago

Five-level plan to ease SA's Covid-19 lockdown from May 1: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday night the country will implement a partial easing of the current Covid-19 lockdown after April 30, to ...
Politics
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA moves to level 4 lockdown from May 1, this is what life will look like South Africa
  2. Criminal case opened against Durban woman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  3. Gauteng's virus hotspots are Alex, Sandton, Houghton, Orange Grove and Wynberg South Africa
  4. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  5. Policyholders left high and dry after paying premiums for years Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X