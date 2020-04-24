Mask off! 10 of the best reactions to Cyril Ramaphosa's mask mishap
Here is a snapshot of the best 10 reactions
South Africans were left in stitches by President Cyril Ramaphosa's struggle to put on a cloth mask, which saw him hooking it over his eyes instead of his mouth.
This happened on Thursday as he was leaving the podium from the Union Buildings, where he was addressing the nation on the status of the nationwide lockdown and pleaded with South Africans to wear face masks when leaving home to halt the spread of Covid-19.
Ramaphosa also announced that the country would move from level 5 lockdown, which it is currently under, to level 4 from May 1.
However, Ramaphosa's demonstration of how to wear a mask did not go as planned and that saw him topping the trends list on social media.
Within minutes, reactions and memes started rolling in, proving once again that South Africans' sense of humour in reacting to adverse conditions remains unmatched.
Here is a snapshot of the best 10 reactions:
She definitely saw this thing of Level 4 coming! She’s ahead of all of us! pic.twitter.com/auwdjup7ju— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) April 23, 2020
Ramaphosa was like "If you cnt see the virus, then it doesn't exist 😂😂😂😂😂😂" #maskchallenge pic.twitter.com/EInsGVZp5F— @GodSpeed (@NthekgengMogale) April 23, 2020
South Africa's: what about alcohol— Dr Chauke 📚 (@_BlackZA) April 23, 2020
Ramaphosa: #CyrilRamaBillion pic.twitter.com/HwrGUaosJH
#Ramaphosa— B-Smirk (@callmesmirk) April 23, 2020
Her: Be honest do you see us together in the future?
Me: pic.twitter.com/kZwcNUri0g
We've been wearing the masks wrong this entire time...— #LockdownExtension (@LangiweMwale) April 23, 2020
Thank you president for showing us our errors!#Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/IiTLGgl4u7
“baby quickly put on the condom “😂#Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/Ao01tlHe5E— S E P Z. (@NeoSepz) April 23, 2020
If I can’t see the virus, the virus can’t see me🤷🏽♂️ simple!!! Dankie the Mask— Lekau (@Ntsako_Shibambo) April 23, 2020
#Ramaphosa#lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/lRJi5SRH5g
#Ramaphosa the sign language lady sent me😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QcdF1zeX4P— Zikhona❤️ (@MissDiwu) April 23, 2020
Her: Do you see where I’m coming from?— Kopano Setino (@Kopano_S29) April 23, 2020
Me:#ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/pjDPHsXd0v
What if Ramaphosa was struggling to wear the mask on purpose in order for us to laugh, phela we going through a difficult period #maskchallenge pic.twitter.com/efOAxDvoro— Getson Chirwa (@ChirwaGetson) April 23, 2020