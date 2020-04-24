South Africa

Mboweni gives clarity on social grant top-ups that will end in six months

24 April 2020 - 16:13 By Naledi Shange
The topped-up grants are a temporary relief measure during the coronavirus pandemic.
The topped-up grants are a temporary relief measure during the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

Finance minister Tito Mboweni on Friday shed more light on the top-ups that will be given to social grant beneficiaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mboweni said each child registered with the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) would receive an additional R300 in May.

“From June we'll change the way the system works a little. From June to October caregivers — typically mothers — will get an additional R500 each month,” he said.

This meant that as from June regardless of how many children a caregiver had registered, their additional top up would be capped at R500 on top of the normal social grant amount.

Meanwhile, all other grants would be topped up by R250 a month for the next six months.

“A special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant of R350 a month for the next six months will be paid to individuals who are unemployed and do not receive any other form of social grant or UIF payment,” he said.

The government had set aside R50bn for the social security grants during this period.

Mboweni stressed that this amount would assist those who were most desperately affected by the virus and added that these were simply temporary measures, because of the situation at hand.

At the end of the stipulated period, the top-ups would cease.

“I am quite certain that our people will work together with us to understand the situation,” Mboweni said.

MORE

Tito Mboweni says more than R76bn available from IMF and World Bank to help fight Covid-19

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Friday there was more than $4bn available from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to help SA fight ...
Politics
1 hour ago

'SA won't accept loans compromising sovereignty': Paul Mashatile

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has assured South Africans that the party would ensure that any loan from international financial institutions ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Five-level plan to ease SA's Covid-19 lockdown from May 1: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday night the country will implement a partial easing of the current Covid-19 lockdown after April 30, to ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA moves to level 4 lockdown from May 1, this is what life will look like South Africa
  2. Criminal case opened against Durban woman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  3. Gauteng's virus hotspots are Alex, Sandton, Houghton, Orange Grove and Wynberg South Africa
  4. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  5. Policyholders left high and dry after paying premiums for years Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X