More than 700 fake Netflix websites appear as streaming soars in lockdown

While streaming services have become the go-to source of entertainment for many people during the national lockdown, hackers are creating counterfeit sites to harvest personal information from users.

Cybersecurity company Mimecast found more than 700 suspicious domains impersonating Netflix alone in just one week during the lockdown.

These websites appear almost identical to the legitimate ones to trick unsuspecting users.

Mimecast cyber security expert Brian Pinnock said: "Since the start of the lockdown, we have detected a dramatic rise in suspicious domains impersonating a range of streaming services. Criminals pretending to be legitimate brands have developed fake websites offering free access to services such as Netflix.

"Users are asked to share information such as names, addresses, passwords and even credit card details which criminals then use for monetary gain. Because people typically reuse passwords across multiple sites, criminals can test the username and password combinations across sites, looking to access information for monetary purposes.

"Our advice to consumers it to take great care with sites purporting to offer free access to services that usually carry a fee. As a general rule, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is."

He said criminals "pretty much have keys to the kingdom" if they gain access to a user's data.