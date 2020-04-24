One step away from house arrest, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

On paper, it looks like a balanced, intelligent programme to slowly ease the lockdown and is based on the research and advice of experts and scientists.

The devil is in the detail of the programme to phase out the lockdown, though. Ramaphosa said cabinet ministers would decide how it will be rolled out and would communicate it to the public, and judged by our experiences of the past four weeks, it doesn't look hopeful that they'd get it right.

On a ministerial and bureaucratic level the handling of the crisis has been dogmatic, authoritarian and irrational.

Basic mistakes have been made, such as not taking into account the role of the informal sector in the economy, the ban on cigarette sales that created a massive smuggling market and the ban on the sale of cooked food.

Ministers were too egotistical to admit these mistakes and fix them, writes Max du Preez in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.