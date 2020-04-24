PODCAST | Sheldean Human - silence is deadly

On February 18 2007, a quiet Sunday afternoon in Pretoria Gardens, 7-year-old Sheldean Human disappeared from the front yard of her home. Sheldean’s mother, Elize, would report her missing almost immediately, but despite an intensive search and investigation by police, days and weeks ticked by with no news about the young girl’s whereabouts.

Then, two weeks after she had last been seen, a 26-year-old, Andrew Jordaan, confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sheldean, and showed police where to find her body. His trial would reveal that the child had not just been the victim of a horrific murder, but that, perhaps, her life had been only marginally better.

In episode 27 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into this child murder case which became a turning point for South Africa in many ways.

The following content contains descriptions that some may find upsetting; listener discretion is advised.



