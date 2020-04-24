SA lockdown: Cape Town brewery fights hunger by making meals for the needy

Woodstock Brewery in Cape Town is repurposing its breweries to make meals which will be distributed to the needy for the duration of the lockdown, using funds raised from customers who bought beer vouchers before the business closed.

“Thanks for the offers to buy vouchers but we would rather sell beer again, in the normal way, when we are allowed to.

“For now, we want to focus on more pressing needs. We're repurposing our breweries into big soup kitchens to produce soup and porridge for the immediate needs of the less unfortunate,” reads a post on its Facebook page.