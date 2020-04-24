South Africa

SA lockdown: Cape Town brewery fights hunger by making meals for the needy

24 April 2020 - 06:53 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Homeless people in Durban on the first day of the lockdown.
Homeless people in Durban on the first day of the lockdown.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Woodstock Brewery in Cape Town is repurposing its breweries to make meals which will be distributed to the needy for the duration of the lockdown, using funds raised from customers who bought beer vouchers before the business closed.

“Thanks for the offers to buy vouchers but we would rather sell beer again, in the normal way, when we are allowed to.

“For now, we want to focus on more pressing needs. We're repurposing our breweries into big soup kitchens to produce soup and porridge for the immediate needs of the less unfortunate,” reads a post on its Facebook page.

Hi friends of Woodstock Brewery, The Brewery Hemel-en-Aarde , Richard Scott Art, Deon Bing / Deon Bing Roving Surf...

Posted by Woodstock Brewery on Monday, April 20, 2020

With the uncertainty on when the lockdown will be lifted, the brewery has recruited qualified chefs, close friends and family to volunteer their time and skills to preparing and delivering meals to those who need them.

These will be replaced by permanent stuff as soon as the lockdown rules are relaxed to minimise reliance on the UIF Covid-19 relief fund.

The NPO will continue to operate in parallel with the business even after the lockdown is lifted.

The public can support the cause by donating a minimum of R100 which can be sent to the banking details listed on Facebook.

MORE

IN QUOTES | Mapisa-Nqakula on deployment of 73,000 defence force members - 'police need help'

Mapisa-Nqakula says SA anticipates a rise in the number of positive cases and deaths.
Politics
17 hours ago

LISTEN | SA will have a severe epidemic: Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Infectious disease specialist Prof Salim Abdool Karim explains why SA’s lockdown has been so important.
News
18 hours ago

Black Sash urges government to up R350 unemployment grant to R1,000

While the temporary Covid-19 social relief of distress grant of R350 to unemployed South Africans is welcome, government should increase this amount ...
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Criminal case opened against Durban woman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  2. SA moves to level 4 lockdown from May 1, this is what life will look like South Africa
  3. Gauteng's virus hotspots are Alex, Sandton, Houghton, Orange Grove and Wynberg South Africa
  4. Expect 45,000 deaths and two to three years of intermittent lockdowns, says ... South Africa
  5. Policyholders left high and dry after paying premiums for years Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X