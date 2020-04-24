SA lockdown: Cape Town brewery fights hunger by making meals for the needy
Woodstock Brewery in Cape Town is repurposing its breweries to make meals which will be distributed to the needy for the duration of the lockdown, using funds raised from customers who bought beer vouchers before the business closed.
“Thanks for the offers to buy vouchers but we would rather sell beer again, in the normal way, when we are allowed to.
“For now, we want to focus on more pressing needs. We're repurposing our breweries into big soup kitchens to produce soup and porridge for the immediate needs of the less unfortunate,” reads a post on its Facebook page.
Hi friends of Woodstock Brewery, The Brewery Hemel-en-Aarde , Richard Scott Art, Deon Bing / Deon Bing Roving Surf...Posted by Woodstock Brewery on Monday, April 20, 2020
With the uncertainty on when the lockdown will be lifted, the brewery has recruited qualified chefs, close friends and family to volunteer their time and skills to preparing and delivering meals to those who need them.
These will be replaced by permanent stuff as soon as the lockdown rules are relaxed to minimise reliance on the UIF Covid-19 relief fund.
The NPO will continue to operate in parallel with the business even after the lockdown is lifted.
The public can support the cause by donating a minimum of R100 which can be sent to the banking details listed on Facebook.