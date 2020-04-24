Six water tank stands and 50 toilets vandalised in Stellenbosch

The department of water & sanitation has condemned the destruction of water tank stands in Stellenbosch by people demanding food parcels.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “Such acts are unfortunate and misplaced. Even though they may have been done out of frustration, they are acts of vandalism and are therefore criminal. Water infrastructure, in fact all infrastructure, is meant for the greater good of communities. Vandalising one form to make a case for another type of infrastructure is not helpful.

“Right now the most important need for the country is to reduce all possibilities of infection by the coronavirus. Vandalism of water infrastructure meant to enhance the chances of limiting the spread of infections will not in any way help to flatten the curve,” he said.

On April 17, the Stellenbosch municipality said six new water tanks and 50 new toilets scheduled for installation in Langrug had to be delayed “due to criminals who damaged water equipment and tank stands” the night before.

“These acts of sabotage jeopardise the health and safety of the entire community during this global pandemic,” it said.

A reward was announced for the successful conviction of the culprits.