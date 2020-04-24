South Africans stranded in Morocco demand answers about repatriation

A group of 34 South Africans who have been stranded in Morocco for more than a month is looking for answers from the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) regarding their repeated unsuccessful attempts to be repatriated to SA.

The group had pinned its hopes of being repatriated on one of the SAA aircraft chartered by foreign governments to take their citizens out of South Africa, when the planes returned to SA.

With indications from SAA business rescue practitioners on Thursday that the repatriation flights will cease at the end of April, the group fears it might take longer before there is a chance for them to fly home.

The group was trapped in Morocco after SA declared a state of disaster, which included a complete lockdown, on March 21.

The only way to fly out of Morocco is through approval by the Moroccan government.

On April 10, the embassy in Morocco tried to arrange a charter flight to take the stranded citizens to Cairo, Egypt, where they would then fly back to SA on a returning SAA flight from Europe.

However, that plan did not materialise.