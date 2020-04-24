Treasury has responsibility to help Land Bank function, says Mboweni

It is the responsibility of the National Treasury to do whatever it can to support the Land Bank.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said this on Friday after reports that the bank had warned those holding R50bn of its bonds that it was in default after failing to pay its obligations this week.

“The Treasury ... and some of the key banks that the Land Bank has credit facilities with, have been engaged in lengthy consultations to ensure that the bank is able to function,” Mboweni said.

He said those consultations were ongoing.