Which areas will beat metros to lockdown freedom?

Provinces and districts with low Covid-19 infection rates are set to enjoy a relaxing of SA's strict lockdown regulations from May, President Cyril Ramaphosa signalled.

“Because Covid-19 confirmed case numbers and rates of infection differ across the country, alert levels will be determined at the provincial, and in some cases, the district level once the full nationwide lockdown ends,” on April 30, he said.

In areas where infection rates are high, the military will be activated to help government contain the pandemic.

Ramaphosa confirmed the more than R4.5bn plan in his address to the nation on Thursday night, saying: “I have employed over 70,000 defence force personnel to assist with various parts of our coronavirus response.”

“Until now, those defence force members that have been deployed have supported the SA Police Service in their responsibilities. They will continue to do so, but they will also be providing assistance in other essential areas, such as the provision of water supply, infrastructure maintenance and health services.”