Women selling nuts and eggs arrested in Soweto lockdown operation

Two Dobsonville women selling peanuts, boiled eggs and biscuits in the Soweto suburb have been arrested under Covid-19 regulations after their pleas fell on deaf ears.

A law-enforcement operation was held in Soweto on Thursday in response to concerns that lockdown rules were not being followed by the community, with life as normal evident in some areas.

“Why are you still trading without permits? Did you not hear it is illegal to trade without a permit?” police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele asked the women.

One responded: “We heard, but it is the hunger. We couldn't stay at home any longer. Our families are hungry.”