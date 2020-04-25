99 workers at 'unsafe' Cape Town pharma factory have Covid-19

“As a result of proactive testing of our employees, we unfortunately now have 99 staff who have been diagnosed with Covid-19,” said GSK's human resources manager in the Cape, Natasha Carnow.

“We are committed to supporting these staff currently who are in isolation, including providing essential food and medical supplies as well as full pay.

“In this way, we will continue producing essential consumer health products for SA while keeping our own people safe.”

A statement from Carnow on Saturday said the labour department had approved the factory's reopening “based on the health and safety measures in place on site”.

It added: “Our decision when to open the site is dependent on a number of factors, most importantly to ensure that we feel comfortable that we are offering the best possible protection and support to our employees, whilst working with our shop stewards to ensure this.