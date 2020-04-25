South Africa

Covid-19 death toll now 86 in SA with 4,361 positive infections

25 April 2020 - 20:13 By TimesLIVE
The official Covid-19 death toll in SA now stands at 86. File photo.
Image: Pixabay/Queven

Seven more people have succumbed to Covid-19 bringing the death toll to 86 in South Africa.

The health ministry said on Saturday evening that the latest deaths included four in the Eastern Cape, two in the Western Cape and one in Limpopo.

The total number of infections in the country now stands at 4,361.

The provincial breakdown of Covid-19 positive cases as of Saturday evening was: Gauteng (1,304), Western Cape (1,514), KwaZulu-Natal (847), Eastern Cape (488), Free State (111), Limpopo (30), North West (28), Mpumalanga (23), Northern Cape (16). 

There were no unallocated cases.

