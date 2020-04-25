COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | NDZ reveals exactly how strict level four of the lockdown will be

April 25 2020 - 11:42

NDZ reveals harsh level four regulations

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma started explaining on Saturday morning how the fourth level of the lockdown will work. People will still not be allowed to visit, no organised exercise will be allowed and no gatherings will be allowed.

Dlamini-Zuma said that even under level 4 of the lockdown it would be mandatory for people leaving their homes to wear a mask.

“When you leave your house you must have a cloth mask. It’s going to be mandatory using a cloth mask as you step out of your home,” she said.

Specialist masks would be reserved for frontline health workers but those without masks were encouraged to make their own, use a scarf or even a t-shirt.

“You have to have your nose and mouth covered in public …. Nobody should have an excuse.”

Dlamini-Zuma said the only exception to public gatherings were funerals and work.

“People can exercise under very strict conditions … but it will exclude any organised activity [such as gym].