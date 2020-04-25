South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | NDZ reveals exactly how strict level four of the lockdown will be

25 April 2020 - 10:40 By TimesLIVE
People carry bags outside of a Peruvian Air Force base while waiting for a flight home to the Peruvian Amazon amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lima, Peru April 24, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

April 25 2020 - 11:42

NDZ reveals harsh level four regulations

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma started explaining on Saturday morning how the  fourth level of the lockdown will work. People will still not be allowed to visit, no organised exercise will be allowed and no gatherings will be allowed.

Dlamini-Zuma said that even under level 4 of the lockdown it would be mandatory for people leaving their homes to wear a mask.

“When you leave your house you must have a cloth mask. It’s going to be mandatory using a cloth mask as you step out of your home,” she said.

Specialist masks would be reserved for frontline health workers but those without masks were encouraged to make their own, use a scarf or even a t-shirt.

“You have to have your nose and mouth covered in public …. Nobody should have an excuse.”

Dlamini-Zuma said the only exception to public gatherings were funerals and work.

“People can exercise under very strict conditions … but it will exclude any organised activity [such as gym].

April 25 2020 - 10:41

UIF beneficiaries qualifying for Covid-19-related payments may miss out

Thousands of people qualifying to receive UIF payments due to the disruption of work by the coronavirus may not get their money on time, if at all.

News
1 hour ago

April 25 2020 - 10:33

April 25 2020 - 10:30

April 25 2020 - 10:19

99 workers at 'unsafe' Cape Town pharma factory have Covid-19

Ninety-nine staff at a single Cape Town factory which was closed down this week by the labour department have tested positive for Covid-19.

Pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline confirmed the number on Saturday, four days after the department said production and operations at the Epping factory must be suspended until safety measures were improved.

News
1 hour ago

April 25 2020 - 10:03

Virus toll nears 200,000 as UN pushes for global vaccine effort

The global coronavirus death toll approached 200,000 on Saturday as the United Nations launched an international push for a vaccine to defeat the pandemic.

Governments around the world are struggling to limit the economic devastation unleashed by the virus, which has infected nearly 2.8 million people and left half of humanity under some form of lockdown.

News
2 hours ago

