Denel employees return home after being stranded in Spain

Four Denel employees who were stranded in Spain due to travel restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic have returned safely to SA, the state-owned defence products supplier said.

It said the employees, who had been working on a project in the Spanish city of Seville, arrived home on board an SAA aircraft on Saturday morning, as part of a group of South Africans repatriated from Europe.

The employees were contracted by Denel Aeronautics at the Airbus assembly plant in Seville when the outbreak of the pandemic occurred.