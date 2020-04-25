South Africa

Pretoria 'worshippers' arrested for contravening lockdown regulations

25 April 2020 - 15:53 By TimesLIVE
A group of worshippers were arrested in Pretoria West on Friday for contravening the lockdown regulations. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A group of worshippers were arrested in Pretoria on Friday afternoon for contravening the lockdown regulations, police said.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said that at about 1pm on Friday, members from the police Service Tactical Response Team (TRT) were conducting patrols around the Pretoria West area when they were alerted to a group of people allegedly contravening the regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

“The members responded to the complaint and found a group of people converged in a building at Retief Street, Pretoria West. The group were preparing to worship when they were discovered.

“SAPS members arrested 17 men and they will be facing charges relating to the contravention the regulations of the Disaster Management Act,” Naidoo said on Saturday.

“The suspects are still in police custody as we await confirmation on their nationalities from the department of home affairs.

“The suspects will be either be released on bail, issued with a fine or taken to court on Tuesday depending on the outcome of the preliminary investigations.”

