Sale of lotto tickets at retailers prohibited during lockdown- warns lottery commission

25 April 2020
The lotteries commission has warned that the sale of lotto tickets is prohibited during the lockdown.
The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has warned South Africans that national lottery is not an essential service, therefore the sale of lottery tickets at retail terminals is prohibited during the lockdown.

In a statement, the commission said it is the regulator of lotteries and sports pools in SA as stipulated in the Lotteries Act (No 57 of 1997, as amended).

“This responsibility aims to ensure that the National Lottery and Sports Pools are conducted with all due propriety and that the interests of every participant are protected,” the commission said in a statement.

It said it will strictly monitor measures adopted by the national lottery operator, Ithuba, during the lockdown.

Last month, Ithuba announced a shutdown of its offices amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“During the lockdown, our head office and all regional offices will be closed. This means that no winners will be able to claim their winnings at any of our offices. Players should not be anxious about this because all winning tickets have a lifespan of 365 days. It is therefore imperative that players keep their tickets safe until they can claim,” Ithuba said.

Those with smaller winnings could claim from supermarkets remaining open during the lockdown.

“Winnings below R2,000 can be claimed at participating retailers, while bigger retailers such as Checkers can pay up to R10,000 and approved prize-payout centres up to just under R50,000.”

However, it encouraged players to use digital platforms.

“Our mobile app is easily downloadable on all smartphones. Players can also make use of our up-to-date national lottery website and the online platforms of our bank channel partners, namely Absa, FNB, Standard Bank and Nedbank. We have a dedicated e-commerce team working remotely and are fully equipped to help players with digital gaming,” Ithuba said.

Ithuba said draws will be televised during the lockdown.

