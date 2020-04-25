The Booksellers of Mzansi go online to eke out a living during lockdown

The Booksellers of Mzansi have come up with a novel idea — they have gone online during the lockdown.

A dozen of Durban's poor and unemployed earned their living by selling donated books at shopping malls, parks and the beach.

When a national lockdown was announced, the Booksellers of Mzansi, a popular sight in the city, lost their income.

“The vendors typically sell at public gatherings — markets, festivals, events, creative spaces and retail outlets. The sale of books provides a frugal income for all participants which has been enormously eroded due to lockdown,” said Anivesh Singh.

Singh, one of the founders of the project, then came up with an innovative idea to ensure some income is earned by the vendors.

“Covid-19 has smashed the momentum of the project. We are fighting back and wanting to help. A selection of books are available for perusal online: www.madeinchatsworth.co.za.

“Books can be purchased now and picked up on the first Saturday after lockdown from Pick n Pay Durban North. Alternative delivery arrangements can be made if necessary, and if infrastructure allows. Every book sold during this time, will pay for at least one night of shelter fees for one of the 12 booksellers,” said Singh.

One of the booksellers, Jay-Jae Madwe, became a mother a week ago.

She told TimesLIVE that she moved back to Port Shepstone shortly before the lockdown.

“Being a bookseller had opened up many avenues for me. It taught me entrepreneurial skills and I hope to start selling books here on the south coast when the lockdown is over. But for now, my livelihood is in limbo.”

Madwe turned to selling books to earn shelter fees.

“I wasn’t homeless. I just did not have enough money to pay a deposit for a flat or a stable job.”