65 in hospital in Gauteng due to coronavirus
The Gauteng health department said on Sunday that of the 1,304 Covid-19 cases in the province, 65 people were receiving treatment in hospital.
They were admitted to public and private hospitals.
The department provided an update on cases, confirming that eight people had died of the virus in Gauteng.
Johannesburg remains the hardest hit region in the province with 772 cases. Within the city, Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton have the highest number of infections, totalling 242.
Ekurhuleni has the second highest number of positive cases with 287. In this area, Kempton Park, Edenvale, Tembisa and Bapsfontein have claimed the bulk of the positive cases at 116.
The City of Tshwane has a total of 132 cases with 43 infections coming from the Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn and Hatfield areas.
The West Rand had 42 cases with 30 of them being in Mogale City.
In the Sedibeng district, 15 cases have been reported with 11 of them in Emfuleni.
A total of 56 cases in Gauteng have not yet been allocated by region.
Meanwhile, the province has recorded 855 recoveries.
On Saturday, there were 4,220 positive Covid-19 infections countrywide and 79 fatalities.