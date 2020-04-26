65 in hospital in Gauteng due to coronavirus

The Gauteng health department said on Sunday that of the 1,304 Covid-19 cases in the province, 65 people were receiving treatment in hospital.

They were admitted to public and private hospitals.

The department provided an update on cases, confirming that eight people had died of the virus in Gauteng.

Johannesburg remains the hardest hit region in the province with 772 cases. Within the city, Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton have the highest number of infections, totalling 242.