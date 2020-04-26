South Africa

Blade Nzimande releases HSRC report on impact of Covid-19 on South Africans

26 April 2020 - 14:53 By TimesLIVE

Higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande will on Sunday release the outcomes of the second part of a research report by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) on the impact of the coronavirus on South Africans.

The HSRC conducted the first part of the research on March 27 and concluded it on March 31.

The research body focused on how the country felt about the survey, their understanding of and how they are reacting to the pandemic.

