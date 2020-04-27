Company sorry for advertising chicken necks, gizzards 'for your domestic worker'

A company in Musina, Limpopo, has apologised after being taken to task for advertising chicken necks, feet and gizzards “for your domestic worker”.

An advertisement featuring the company logo and address stated that it was open and ready “to serve you”.

“In order to make things easy and convenient, we will be doing deliveries on orders R300 and above. Payments – strictly cash,” the advert read.

Several foods on special were listed including braaivleis rump, chicken drumsticks, mince and “ouma” boerewors.