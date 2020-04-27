South Africa

Company sorry for advertising chicken necks, gizzards 'for your domestic worker'

27 April 2020 - 15:14 By Iavan Pijoos
The company has since apologised for the insult caused by the advertisment. Stock photo.
The company has since apologised for the insult caused by the advertisment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kunna

A company in Musina, Limpopo, has apologised after being taken to task for advertising chicken necks, feet and gizzards “for your domestic worker”.

An advertisement featuring the company logo and address stated that it was open and ready “to serve you”.

“In order to make things easy and convenient, we will be doing deliveries on orders R300 and above. Payments – strictly cash,” the advert read.

Several foods on special were listed including braaivleis rump, chicken drumsticks, mince and “ouma” boerewors.

A screen grab of part of the advert.
A screen grab of part of the advert.
Image: Supplied

But what followed angered many South Africans on social media - “for your domestic worker, we have chicken necks, gizzards, head and feet.”

“This is sheer racism, bigotry and an insult to our beloved mothers, fathers and sisters alike,” read one reaction posted online.

“People in Musina let’s boycott buying from CY Frozen Foods as they think domestic workers are inferior human beings,” read another

Celebrities including Somizi Mhlongo also weighed in, saying: “Domestic workers play a huge role in our lives ... they don’t deserve such disrespect ... they owe our mothers, sisters, aunts who look after our home a huge apology.”

The company has since apologised in an open letter for the remark.

“CY Frozen Foods would like to sincerely and unreservedly apologise to the community of Musina for the insult caused by our recent advertisement,” it read.

“We, the management of CY Frozen Foods, take full responsibility for the regrettable advertisement which does not constitute our values and respect for our customers, whom we have always valued.”

MORE

AfriForum court challenge over 'racist' Covid-19 aid postponed to next week

AfriForum's legal challenge to the race criteria used to determine which businesses score state-sponsored Covid-19 relief bailouts has been postponed ...
News
6 days ago

Fournos Dunkeld on selling ready made coffee during lockdown: 'We didn't mean to break rules'

DA councillor Tim Truluck reported the Johannesburg bakery to the SA Police Service and provincial government.
News
3 days ago

'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called Cyril Ramaphosa an ape

The KwaZulu-Natal woman who referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa as an "ape trying to act like a first world president" has apologised and said the ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  2. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa
  3. Sadtu calls for strict health protocols before pupils, teachers return to school South Africa
  4. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  5. Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor World

Latest Videos

Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid fence
Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
X