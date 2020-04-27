COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cuba's army of white coats lands in SA to lend helping hand in fight against Covid-19
April 27 2020 - 10:36
Woolworths in Ballito Junction closes after staff member tests positive for Covid-19
The Woolworths store in Ballito Junction on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast has closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
"On Friday, 24th April, we were advised that a team member from our Ballito Junction store had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and is now recovering at home in isolation."
April 27 2020 - 09:50
Covid-19: Parents must wait as government briefing on schooling postponed
Parents, pupils, teachers and education stakeholders will have to wait a little longer to hear when schooling will resume.
Monday's much-anticipated address by basic education minister Angie Motshekga has been postponed to later this week.
Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the postponement “was necessitated by the need to align with other interventions that are to be taken by the National Command Council later this week”.
April 27 2020 - 09:45
Durban likely to remain at level 5 come May 1, says KZN premier
While many other cities across SA will downgrade to level four on Friday, there is a good chance that eThekwini will not.
KwaZulu-Natal's economic hub has been deemed the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in the province with 579 positive cases.
KZN premier Sihle Zikalala gave a provincial breakdown of the cases on Sunday during a media briefing.
April 27 2020 - 09:20
WATCH | Cuban medical team arrives in SA to bolster fight against virus
More than 200 medical health specialists from Cuba have arrived in SA to bolster efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The group consists of experts in epidemiology, biostatistics, and public health, family physicians, health care technology engineers and experts to provide technical assistance.
“Cuba is known for its disaster preparedness and its consistent deployment of medical brigades for disaster relief wherever required,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Sunday.
#COVID19 | Cuban Health Specialists arrive in South Africa to support efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The arrival of the 217 Cuban Health Specialists follows a request made by His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa to HE President Díaz Canel Bermúdez of Cuba. #CubaInSA pic.twitter.com/BVwQyiA0C5— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 26, 2020
#CubanDoctors the medical team from Cuba is now disembarking from the aircraft, dressed in their white protective gear. #Newzroom405 @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/qZDTDsMtVH— Mbali Thethani (@MbaliThethani) April 26, 2020
April 27 2020 - 09:19
WATCH | Smugglers, patrols & desperation — shambles at SA’s R37m Covid border fence
April 27 2020 - 09:18
Taxi driver with 'no passengers' at roadblock is bust for illegal gun instead
A taxi driver who told police at a roadblock that fearful passengers had abandoned the vehicle, leaving behind their luggage, was arrested when police found an illegal firearm in one of the bags.
Police minister Bheki Cele, accompanied by Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, Tshwane metro police chief Johanna Nkomo, and other law enforcement agencies carried out several roadblocks on Saturday evening in Gauteng.
A total of 97 suspects were arrested for various contraventions of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.