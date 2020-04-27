COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cuba's army of white coats lands in SA to lend helping hand in fight against Covid-19

April 27 2020 - 09:50

Covid-19: Parents must wait as government briefing on schooling postponed

Parents, pupils, teachers and education stakeholders will have to wait a little longer to hear when schooling will resume.

Monday's much-anticipated address by basic education minister Angie Motshekga has been postponed to later this week.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the postponement “was necessitated by the need to align with other interventions that are to be taken by the National Command Council later this week”.