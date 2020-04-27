Covid-19: Parents must wait as government briefing on schooling postponed

Parents, pupils, teachers and education stakeholders will have to wait a little longer to hear when schooling will resume.

Monday's much-anticipated address by basic education minister Angie Motshekga has been postponed to later this week.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the postponement “was necessitated by the need to align with other interventions that are to be taken by the National Command Council later this week”.

The briefing was to have been addressed by Motshekga and her counterpart from higher education Blade Nzimande.

“Ministers were meant to give an update on their areas of work in relation to the Covid-19 lockdown,” Mhlanga said.

In anticipation of the reopening of schools, the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) said in a statement on Friday that “the first priority is the safety of all our learning institutions because we cannot afford to lose lives. Corpses can neither be taught nor teach.”

The union said it was concerned about the safety of teachers, lecturers, education support personnel, pupils and students.

“Above all, we are concerned about the readiness of the provincial departments with regard to the availability of health and safety essentials that have to be put in place in the learning institutions at least two weeks before any activity can take place.”