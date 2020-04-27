FREEDOM DAY | Apartheid-era cop: 'Lockdown brings home how we deprived people's rights'

The national lockdown has apartheid-era policeman Philip Heydenrych thinking about the role he played in restricting people’s movements.

“This has made me think a lot about what I did back then, and what I was expected to do. Under apartheid, policing was about enforcement and force,” said the retired policeman who was employed during the 1976 student uprisings and the 1987 state of emergency.

“You were trained to impose laws, not to offer a service like is done now. You were there to enforce laws like that of the dompas and night-time movement rules.”