South Africa

More than 1.2m screened for virus in Gauteng

27 April 2020 - 14:44 By Naledi Shange
The department of health rolled out Covid-19 screening and testing stations across Alexandra township, Johannesburg on April 27 2020.
Image: ALON SKUY

More than 1.2 million people have been screened for the coronavirus in Gauteng, the provincial health department said on Monday.

“Since embarking on the large scale community screening and testing campaign at the beginning of April, 1,298,266 have been screened, which is approximated at 8% of the population of Gauteng,” health MEC Bandile Masuku said in a statement.

“Of the people screened, 13,558 were tested. The province is sitting at 1,331 positive cases, eight deaths and 868 recoveries.” 

Masuku's office said it would do all it could to ensure that more people were tested before the lockdown in the province was possibly downgraded to level four.

On Monday, screening efforts turned to areas including Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton. These areas have thus far recorded the most infections in Johannesburg.

On Monday, these areas combined had recorded 248 positive cases.

“The areas that will be covered are Alexandra Proper, Marlboro Industrial/Setlwetla, Orange Groove, Orchids and areas along Louis Botha, Sandringham, Glenhazel, Linksfield, Lyndhurst, Lombardy East, Kew factories and Lombardy West, Bryanston, Paulshoff, Fourways (till Witkoppen Road), Sandton Centre and taxi rank, Grayston, Athol Oaklands and surroundings, Riverclub, Parkmore, Sandton suburbs, Klipfontein and surroundings, Modderfontein and Greenstone areas, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand and Craighavon,” said the department.

Those referred for screening would most likely display flu-like symptoms, be over the age of 60 or have chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, hypertension, HIV and TB.

