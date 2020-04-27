More than 1.2m screened for virus in Gauteng

More than 1.2 million people have been screened for the coronavirus in Gauteng, the provincial health department said on Monday.

“Since embarking on the large scale community screening and testing campaign at the beginning of April, 1,298,266 have been screened, which is approximated at 8% of the population of Gauteng,” health MEC Bandile Masuku said in a statement.

“Of the people screened, 13,558 were tested. The province is sitting at 1,331 positive cases, eight deaths and 868 recoveries.”