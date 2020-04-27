South Africa

Taxi driver with 'no passengers' at roadblock is bust for illegal gun instead

27 April 2020 - 09:09 By Iavan Pijoos
A taxi driver was arrested at a roadblock when the vehicle was found to be transporting a number of bags but no passengers. File photo.
A taxi driver was arrested at a roadblock when the vehicle was found to be transporting a number of bags but no passengers. File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES / ERIC MALEMA

A taxi driver who told police at a roadblock that fearful passengers had abandoned the vehicle, leaving behind their luggage, was arrested when police found an illegal firearm in one of the bags.  

Police minister Bheki Cele, accompanied by Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, Tshwane metro police chief Johanna Nkomo, and other law enforcement agencies carried out several roadblocks on Saturday evening in Gauteng.

A total of 97 suspects were arrested for various contraventions of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The arrests were for possession of an illegal firearm, exceeding the permitted loading capacity of vehicles, transporting passengers with no valid permits, selling of liquor, failure to confine to place of residence and possession of drugs.

Targeted areas included Mamelodi East, Eesterust, Nellmapius and Silverton.

During one of the roadblocks, a taxi driver stopped with no passengers at all. The vehicle only contained a number of bags.

Acting police ministry spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the driver initially claimed they belonged to him.

“On searching the luggage, police recovered an illegal firearm in one of the bags and it is only at this point that the driver confirmed to the police that the luggage actually belonged to a number of unknown passengers whom he had dropped off as he approached the roadblock in an attempt to avoid trouble with the law.”

The driver claimed that the passengers had no permits for travelling.

He was promptly arrested for being in possession of an illegal firearm.

Traffic officials also stopped a taxi carrying 22 passengers — 11 of them children — in Mamelodi, Pretoria, on Saturday.

The taxi allegedly travelled from Marble Hall in Limpopo and had used gravel roads to avoid roadblocks.

In a separate incident, two men were arrested for illegally selling liquor at a tavern which had previously been raided.

“It is for this reason that police must seize the instruments utilised during the commission of crimes and violations. Failure to confiscate instruments such as fridges, crates, and liquor creates an opportunity for a repetition of the same violation,” Cele said.

MORE

Taxis use 'back routes, gravel roads' to sneak between Gauteng and Limpopo

Travelling between provinces has not stopped despite it being banned under the lockdown.
News
1 day ago

Men from 'funeral parlour' bust in KZN while ferrying 80kg of dagga in a coffin

Two men were arrested after they were found ferrying 80kg of dagga in a coffin in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

15,000 lockdown arrests in Gauteng as cops seize booze, drugs at roadblocks

Many of the lawbreakers bust at various roadblocks in Gauteng during the lockdown had liquor, drugs or unlicensed firearms, provincial police said on ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm sorry, but my comment was blown out of proportion' says woman who called ... South Africa
  2. From travelling to booze: five things you won't be allowed to do during level 4 ... South Africa
  3. Sadtu calls for strict health protocols before pupils, teachers return to school South Africa
  4. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  5. SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’ News

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X