South Africa

Covid-19: 247 more infections confirmed on Freedom Day, death toll at 90, including HIV-positive man

27 April 2020 - 21:27 By Naledi Shange
Three more people have died as a result of the coronavirus, bring the total number of fatalities to 90.
The coronavirus infections sprung to 4,793 on Monday. This was an increase of 247 confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.  

The health ministry said an additional three fatalities had been reported. Two of them were recorded in the Western Cape, while one was recorded in KwaZulu-Natal. 

This brought the total number of deaths linked to the virus to 90.

Giving further details on the victims, the health ministry said the first was a 79-year-old man from the Western Cape. 

"[He] presented with shortness of breath and chest pain. His co-morbidities included diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and cardiac disease," the ministry said. 

The second fatality was that of a 58-year-old man, also from the Western Cape. 

"[He] presented with imminent cardiovascular arrest. He was a person living with HIV and had obesity."

The third victim was a 54-year-old male who presented with respiratory distress.

"He had underlying diabetes," the department said.

The provincial breakdown is as follows: 

  • Gauteng - 1353
  • Western Cape - 1737
  • KwaZulu-Natal - 902
  • Eastern Cape - 588
  • Free State - 111
  • Limpopo - 31
  • North West - 28
  • Mpumalanga - 26
  • Northern Cape - 17

