WATCH | Chatsworth father and son serenade neighbours and frontline workers with Freedom Day concert

The Sound of Silence echoed through Road 734 in Unit 7, Chatsworth on Monday as a Durban father and son held a Freedom Day street concert from their balcony to honour thousands of frontline workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bala, 63, and Patrick Moodley, 32, serenaded their neighbours in Chatsworth, south of Durban, with a number of songs including the classic Simon and Garkfunkel hit to keep their spirits up during the Covid-19 crisis.

“South Africans are such a great bunch of people. We though we'd do this to honour the frontline workers. Our people have obeyed rules, we've listened to our president - who gave us some good direction and we are grateful,” said Bala.